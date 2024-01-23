Azerbaijan learn opponents for FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying tournaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan women`s basketball team will compete in the 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament for Paris 2024, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, China, on April 12-14.

Azerbaijan are pitted against the Netherlands, Mongolia and Chile in Pool B.

The Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2, scheduled for May 16-19 in Debrecen, Hungary, will feature the Azerbaijan national 3×3 basketball team facing off against Germany, Poland and Tunisia in Pool A.

Paris 2024 is slated to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the Olympic 3x3 basketball event scheduled from July 30 to August 5, 2024, at the iconic Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris.

News.Az