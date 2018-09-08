Azerbaijan, Lithuania mull bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was on an official visit to the Republic of Lithuania on September 6-7, 2018.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, Government Chancellor Algirdas Staniconitis, Head of Foreign Relations Committee of the Lithuanian Seimas Juozas Bernatonis, Lithuanian Presidential Political Adviser Nerius Aleksiejunas, President of the Baltic Assembly in Seym, Valerius Simulik. During the visit political consultations were held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania. The Lithuanian delegation was led by Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Darius Skusavičius.

During the talks, the sides discussed the deepening of relations between the two countries on the basis of historical ties, cooperation and partnership, the successful expansion and deepening of these relations, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The participants in the meeting also noted that both countries mark the 100th jubilee of their independence and statehood and stressed that the relations between them have intensified following restoration of independence.

During the meeting, economic relations between the two countries were discussed along with prospects for expanding cooperation in the non-oil sector, agriculture, infrastructure, information technology, culture, education, tourism and humanitarian spheres. The necessity to increase the current trade turnover on the basis of broad opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries has been confirmed by both sides. It was noted that the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation should focus on relevant proposals on this issue and adopt necessary measures.

The sides exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressed the need for the EU to act in a unified position towards regional conflicts and noted the importance to resolve existing conflicts on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states in accordance with the international law.

Azerbaijan's contribution to the fight against international terrorism and the continuation of fruitful cooperation within NATO were highly appreciated. The importance of the soonest coordination of the association agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union was emphasized. Also, the significance of Azerbaijan's contribution to the EU's energy security through the Southern Gas Corridor was highlighted.

The two sides highlighted the importance of economic cooperation and provided information on the East-West, North-South transport corridors and other international transport corridors in Azerbaijan, and styressed the convenience of these routes for the access of Lithuania and regional countries to the Central Asia and other southern countries. The sides also exchanged view on the successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and on the Viking transport corridor linking the Baltic, Black Sea and Caspian Sea. The country's broader use of these facilities has been discussed.

It was reported that Lithuania and Azerbaijan successfully implement projects with the Eastern Partnership Program between the European Union and Azerbaijan. It was noted that similar projects would cover more areas.

The discussions also focused on the political developments in the region and around the world and exchanged views on the national interests of our countries in the present geopolitical situation.

News.Az

