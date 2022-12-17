Azerbaijan logs 106 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over past day
Azerbaijan has confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, 52 recoveries, and 4 death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825 337 with 814 801 recoveries and 9 986 deaths.
Treatment of 543 others is underway. A total of 7 405 485 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.