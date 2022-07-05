Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan logs 49 fresh coronavirus cases, one death over the past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 49 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 recoveries, and 1 death over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793 437 with 783 465 recoveries and 9 718 deaths.

Treatment of 254 others is underway.

A total of 6 974 930 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


