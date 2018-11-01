President: Armenia is likely to recall Khachaturov from CSTO

President: Armenia is likely to recall Khachaturov from CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will be most likely be relieved of his post, Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan said on the sidelines of the Core Group Meeting of the Munich Security Conference, which Minsk is hosting.

According to the president, Khachaturov is representing Armenia, and it is up to the country to decide whether its representative has to remain a secretary general or not.

"At the moment a legal process continues," News.am cited Sarkisyan as saying.

News.Az

News.Az