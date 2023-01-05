Azerbaijan logs 66 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases, 83 recoveries, and 1 death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826 562 with 816 232 recoveries and 10 009 deaths.

Treatment of 321 others is underway. A total of 7 436 506 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az