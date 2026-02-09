Azerbaijan, Luxembourg discuss financial sector cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Luxembourg have discussed expanding cooperation in the financial sector during a visit by a delegation from Luxembourg’s Financial Technology Transfer Agency (ATTF) to Baku.

According to Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), Executive Director Shahin Mahmudzada met with the ATTF delegation to explore future partnership opportunities, News.Az reports, citing Report.

During the visit, the delegation also held meetings with the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, Azerbaijan Fintech Association, and representatives responsible for training and development in local banks.

Talks focused on evaluating feedback on training programs previously implemented with ATTF support, identifying current training needs in the financial sector, and discussing potential areas for future cooperation.

The meetings are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and develop financial sector expertise.

News.Az