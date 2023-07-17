Azerbaijan makes amendments to Civil Code regarding missing servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has established a new procedure for declaring a military serviceman or any other person missing, as deceased, as a result of military operations, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a law amending the Civil Code in this regard.

According to the amendment, the court, taking into account circumstances that provide grounds to believe that a person has died during military operation, may declare that person deceased, but not earlier than 6 months from the end of the military operation.

Meanwhile, under the previously existing version of the law, it was stated that a military serviceman or any other person who went missing, following military actions, could be declared deceased by a court decision no earlier than 2 years from the end of the military actions.

News.Az