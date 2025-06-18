Azerbaijan, Maldives set to abolish mutual visa requirement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports enters into force on 18 June 2025.

The Agreement was signed at the meeting held between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, on 15 November 2024 in Baku on the sidelines of COP29, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The relevant draft Law was discussed and adopted by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan at its session held on 27 December 2024, and later approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Agreement aims at further strengthening and developing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Maldives through facilitating the movement of their nationals holding diplomatic, service and official passports.

The Agreement stipulates that nationals of the Parties holding valid diplomatic, service and official passports may enter, transit through, depart and stay in each other’s territory without visa for a period of 90 days from the day of their entry.

News.Az