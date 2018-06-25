Azerbaijan marks 100th anniversary of Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, June 26, Azerbaijan marks the Day of Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was established in Ganja on 26 June 1918 by the decision of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), APA reports.

The army was dissolved after the collapse of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1920 and re-established on 9 October 1991 by the decision of the Supreme Soviet.

Azerbaijan is now considered the most powerful state in the South Caucasus for its military power.

The structure of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces includes the Land Forces, Air Forces, Air Defense Forces and Naval Forces.

A military parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will be held on the Azadlig Square in Baku today.

