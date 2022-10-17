Azerbaijan marks 31st anniversary of restoration of its independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is the 31st anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Supreme Council adopted the Constitutional Act on State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 18 October 1991.

The document reads that based on the Declaration of Independence adopted by Azerbaijan’s National Council on 28 May 1918 and on the democratic principles and traditions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and following the Declaration adopted by the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan on 30 August 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopts this Constitutional Act and institutes the basic principles of the state, political and economic structure of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

A nationwide referendum took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 29 December 1991. The voting ballots contained only one question: “Do you support the Constitutional Act on “State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan? Azerbaijani people unanimously voted for the state independence.”

The people of Azerbaijan unanimously supported the state independence of the republic.

In May 1992, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) adopted the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan (music by Uzeyir Hajibeyov, lyrics by Ahmad Javad), and later on, the three-color national flag, the national emblem depicting an eight-point star with the flames.

Azerbaijan has been celebrating October 18 as a holiday since 1992. Until 2006, October 18 was a non-working day in the country.

After the additions and amendments to the Labor Code made by the Milli Majlis in December 2006, October 18 - Independence Day, November 12 - Constitution Day, and November 17 - National Revival Day was kept as holidays but adopted as working days.

According to the law "On Independence Day" adopted by the Milli Majlis on October 15, 2021, May 28 has been declared as Independence Day and October 18 as the Day of Restoration of Independence.

Independence Day (May 28) is a holiday and non-working day, and Independence Day (October 18) is a holiday and working day.

Previously, May 28 was celebrated as Republic Day and October 18 as State Independence Day in Azerbaijan.

News.Az