Azerbaijan marks 3rd anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

Azerbaijan marks the third anniversary of the liberation of Lachin from occupation, News.az reports.

The counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army against the Armenian aggression on September 27, 2020, ended with a great victory on November 9, 2020.

Recognizing its defeat in the war with the liberation of Shusha on November 8, Armenia was forced to sign an act of capitulation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a statement on November 10.

According to item 2 of the document, the Aghdam region was returned to Azerbaijan by November 20, 2020, the Kalbajar region was returned to Azerbaijan by November 25, 2020, and the Lachin region was returned to Azerbaijan by December 1, 2020.

Thus, 28-year-long occupation of Lachin ended on December 1, 2020.

Azerbaijan managed to liberate Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions without any losses.

However, from November 10, 2020, to December 1, 2020, when the statement was signed, for 20 days, Armenians destroyed the city of Lachin and the territory of the region, while leaving the region they looted, burned, cut down trees, and resorted to environmental terrorism.

On December 1, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of the Lachin region from the occupation in his televised address.

"It is with great joy that I announce that the Lachin region was liberated from occupation. I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. Liberation of Lachin region from occupation is a historical event. We returned to the Lachin district without even firing a shot. We forced the enemy to do this. The brilliant victory achieved on the battlefield led to the wonderful result that our three districts - Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin - were returned to us. We have returned these regions without firing a single bullet or martyr," said Azerbaijan's {resident Ilham Aliyev.

In honor of the liberation of Lachin region from occupation, the medal "For the liberation of Lachin" was established in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, military personnel who participated in military operations for the liberation of Lachin from occupation and showed personal courage and bravery were awarded the "For the liberation of Lachin" medal.

It should be noted that on August 26, 2022, the villages of Zabukh and Sus of Lachin district were also taken under control, and the Azerbaijani Army was stationed in the city of Lachin.

It should be recalled that the Lachin region was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces on May 18, 1992. During the occupation, Armenia looted and destroyed the city of Lachin, and the residential areas of the region, historical, cultural, and religious monuments and cemeteries were erased from the earth.

