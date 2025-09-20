Azerbaijan marks State Sovereignty Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, on September 20, Azerbaijan celebrates State Sovereignty Day, News.Az reports.

On September 19, 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out localized counterterrorism operations in the Karabakh region. These operations aimed to uphold the provisions of the trilateral agreement, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic zone, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, dismantle their military infrastructure, and ensure the safety of civilians returning to liberated areas, as well as those engaged in reconstruction and Azerbaijani military personnel. The operations also sought to restore Azerbaijan’s constitutional order.

Within just 23 hours and 43 minutes, Azerbaijani forces effectively neutralized front-line and deep positions of Armenian armed units, long-term firing points, and various military assets and installations using precision-guided weapons. As a result, Armenian separatist forces were compelled to surrender and raise the white flag.

On September 20, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation and announced the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty following the successful completion of localized anti-terrorism measures. Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani soldiers and officers demonstrated high professionalism and moral integrity. Thus, as a result of anti-terrorism measures that lasted less than 24 hours, the Armenian army illegally stationed in Azerbaijan was completely disarmed and withdrawn from the country. The illegal junta regime in Karabakh was eliminated. Furthermore, as a result of measures carried out by Azerbaijani special services and law enforcement agencies, key separatist leaders were arrested. State sovereignty and constitutional order were restored throughout Azerbaijan. On September 19, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring September 20 annually celebrated as State Sovereignty Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On September 18, 2024, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing September 20 in Azerbaijan as the Day of the Cities of Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara.

News.Az