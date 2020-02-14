Azerbaijan may build bridge across Iranian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a new bridge on Azerbaijan's border with Iran is planned to be commenced this year, Spokesperson of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told Report.

He said the bridge to be built on the Astarachay River would connect Iran's highway.

"Negotiations are currently underway with the Iranian side over the construction of the bridge. Saleh Mammadov, chairman of the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan (AAYDA), paid official visits to Iran to discuss the bridge construction. The new bridge will be linked to the Alat-Astara-Iran State Highway, which is part of the North-South transport corridor."

Najafli stressed that the two countries co-financed the project over the Samur River on the Russian border.

"The same financing mechanism can be applied in the construction of a bridge across the Iranian border."

News.Az

