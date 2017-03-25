Azerbaijan may further reduce trade with neighboring countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In case the global financial and economic crisis continues, Azerbaijan may further reduce economic relations with its foreign partners, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Aydin Aliyev told AzVision.az reports citing Trend.

He added that Azerbaijan’s current reducing trade with its neighboring countries is natural under such circumstances.

"However, despite the decline of the imports volume, due to the devaluation of Azerbaijani national currency [in February and December 2015], the country’s State Customs Committee ensured revenues worth 2.29 billion manats to Azerbaijani state budget in 2016 against the forecast 1.81 billion manats, thus exceeding the forecast of revenues by 26.6 percent," he said.

"At the same time, customs payments to Azerbaijani state budget for Jan.-Feb. 2017 amounted to to 368.9 million manats, thus exceeding the forecasts by 62.9 million manats," he added.

"However, given the economic crisis, each country should keep development of new entrepreneurship a priority, which plays an important role in the development of the national economy," he noted.

"From this point of view, decrees and orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev play a stimulating role in the import substitution," he added. "I’d like to say that Azerbaijan is already producing enough goods that can meet the needs of the population in food, construction and manufacturing spheres."

News.Az

