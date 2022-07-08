Azerbaijan may retighten COVID-19 related quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quarantine regime may be retightened in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, and Association for Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement in this regard.

According to the information, during the last week, the increase in the incidence rate in Azerbaijan was 48 percent.

The statement says that although the world countries directed all their efforts to the fight against coronavirus and prophylactic measures, it has not been possible to completely prevent the pandemic.

It was noted that according to the latest statistical indicators, an increase is observed in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.





