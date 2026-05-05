Glasgow scientists build 25,000 times faster way of testing computer networks

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Scientists from the University of Glasgow have developed a new method for testing computer network performance that is up to 25,000 times faster than existing systems.

The breakthrough, led by the James Watt School of Engineering, involves a specialized hardware-accelerated platform using Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), News.Az reports, citing ISP Review.

This technology allows for the simulation of complex network traffic and the detection of vulnerabilities in a fraction of the time required by traditional software-based simulations. By significantly increasing the efficiency of data analysis across global infrastructures, this development is expected to reduce the time and energy needed to build more reliable, high-capacity future internet technologies.

News.Az