Azerbaijan may toughen punishment for domestic violence.

Changes are proposed to be made to the Criminal Code in this regard.

Currently, the punishment provides for correctional labor for up to two years, restriction or imprisonment for up to two years.

The proposed amendment to the Criminal Code provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to four years, or imprisonment for a period of two to four years.

News.Az

