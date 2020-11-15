Azerbaijan monitors withdrawal of Armenian troops and civilians from occupied territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is monitoring the process of withdrawal of Armenian troops and civilians from its occupied territories by using technological capabilities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the briefing on Sunday.

"By using the technological capabilities possessed by Azerbaijan, the process of withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from combat positions, as well as the civilians remaining there, is closely monitored for the obligations to be timely fulfilled," the presidential aide said.

“Kalbajar district is being liberated from the occupation by preserving the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen, without bloodshed, and in the same way it is planned to liberate Aghdam and Lachin districts soon,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az