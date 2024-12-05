Azerbaijan names chess team for 2024 European Rapid and Blitz Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess players will compete in the European Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024, scheduled to be held in Skopje, North Macedonia, News.az reports citing Azertac .

A total of four chess players, including Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov, Namig Guliyev, and Mahammad Muradli, will represent the country in the competition, which will run from December 6-11.The European Rapid Chess Championship 2024 will be the first event on the schedule, taking place on December 7-8. The Championship will be played according to the Swiss system in 11 rounds, with a time control of 15 minutes + 10 seconds per move starting from the first move.The European Blitz Chess Championship 2024 will follow on December 9, with 13 rounds, using the Swiss system and a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move, starting from move one.The European Individual Fischer Random (Chess 960) Championship will be held on December 10 and will also be played using the Swiss system, in 11 rounds, with a time control of 10 minutes + 5 seconds per move starting from the first move.The total prize fund for the events is 47,000 EUR, plus 3,000 EUR in vouchers from Modern Chess.

