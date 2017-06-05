Azerbaijan names its trade rep to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Teymur Nadiroglu has been appointed Azerbaijan’s trade representative in China, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend June 5.

According to the ministry, he is the country’s second trade representative abroad, while the first representative was appointed to Russia.

The appointment of a trade representative to China is of great importance in terms of expanding the non-oil exports, promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and attracting investments to the country, said the ministry.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with China amounted to about $1 billion in 2016. Over the year, export of Azerbaijani goods to China rose by 5.1 times to $272 million, while imports increased by 38 percent to $704 million. China ranks fifth among Azerbaijan’s big trade partners.

In January-April 2017, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $395.6 million, 2.3 times more than in the same period of 2016.

News.Az

News.Az