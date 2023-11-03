Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan national team reach semifinal of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team have progressed to the semifinal of the WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023 in the UAE after defeating Bulgaria 3-1.

Azerbaijan’s goals came from Vusal Isayev (28’), Ravan Karimov (32’) and Mirmehdi Rzayev (36’).

Azerbaijan will next take on Kazakhstan.


