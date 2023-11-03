Azerbaijan national team reach semifinal of WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national minifootball team have progressed to the semifinal of the WMF World Cup Ras Al Khaimah 2023 in the UAE after defeating Bulgaria 3-1.

Azerbaijan’s goals came from Vusal Isayev (28’), Ravan Karimov (32’) and Mirmehdi Rzayev (36’).

Azerbaijan will next take on Kazakhstan.

