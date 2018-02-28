Azerbaijan, NATO experts on education meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Azerbaijan-NATO Joint Action Plan in the field of development of military education system, the Military College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is hosting a regular working meeting of experts of the Ministry of Defense and NATO.

During the event within the framework of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), experts analyze activities in 2017, as well as exchange views on planned activities and prospects for the development of cooperation in the current year.

News.Az

