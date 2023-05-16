Azerbaijan, NATO hold energy security dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

An energy security dialogue between NATO and Azerbaijan on a new Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee (DPRC) kicked off, the head of the country’s mission to the Alliance, Jafar Huseynzada, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Huseynzada said that Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov is currently visiting the NATO Headquarters to join the dialogue.

“Mr. Soltanov will hold meetings with Allies in DPRC format as well as Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus & Central Asia and Michael Ruhle, Head of Energy Security Section of NATO,” he tweeted.

News.Az