Azerbaijan, NATO Support and Procurement Agency mull prospects for cooperation in demining

Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO Jafar Huseynzada has met with Director of Support to Operations of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Orhan Muratli and head of NATO Trust Fund Office Meray Ozdemir, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NSPA on various trust fund projects which have been successfully implemented over the past decades, the parties discussed the partnership between Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and NSPA, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the field of demining.

