Azerbaijan naval delegation attends int’l exhibition in Italy

A delegation led by the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov is undertaking an official visit to Italy to participate in the 9th edition of SEAFUTURE 2025 International Exhibition.

The Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the event at the invitation of Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

SEAFUTURE 2025 serves as a key platform for promoting maritime security, enhancing regional cooperation, and facilitating the exchange of professional experience among naval forces. The exhibition brings together representatives from numerous countries, defense industry stakeholders, and international organizations engaged in the security and defense sectors.

Within the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Navy Commander met with his Italian counterpart and had a broad exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with latest advancements in maritime technologies, innovative naval systems, and a wide range of defense-related products showcased at the exhibition.

The participation of the Azerbaijan Navy in high-level international events is a clear demonstration of the country's growing role in the security sector in the region and internationally, as well as an integral part of the steps taken to enhance the professionalism and military-technical potential of the naval forces.

News.Az