Azerbaijan Navy’s marine units conduct exercise – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mountaineering training is conducted with the personnel of the Azerbaijani Navy’s marine units under the training plan for 2024.

The movement of groups in difficult terrain conditions, descent from hard rocks, crossing rivers and lakes, as well as episodes of evacuating the wounded in unfavorable terrain are performed according to the scenario of the exercise, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.It is worth mentioning that the main goal of the exercise is to adapt the combat training of personnel to modern requirements, to master the theoretical and practical basics of fighting and self-defense skills according to the calls of the time.

News.Az