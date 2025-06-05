Azerbaijan, NB8 countries explore cooperation prospects

The discussions focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the NB8 states in both bilateral and multilateral formats, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The sides highlighted the significance of the political consultations mechanism and reciprocal visits in sustaining ongoing political dialogue.

Emphasis was placed on mutually beneficial collaboration between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), with exchanges on potential cooperation in energy security, trade, transport, communications, digital development, and cyber security.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s geostrategic position, its active engagement in multilateral platforms, and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. The country’s role in advancing its cooperation agenda with the EU, including the NB8 states, was also noted.

The NB8 delegation commended Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as the country’s leadership in global climate negotiations and the historic outcomes achieved.

Deputy Minister Rafiyev briefed the delegation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, post-conflict regional developments, large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and ongoing efforts to address the landmine threat.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.