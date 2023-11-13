Azerbaijan, North Macedonia ink memorandum on agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The document was was signed by Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and North Macedonia's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Ljupcho Nikolovski, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

The memorandum envisages the creation of a joint working group on agriculture between the two countries, the expansion cooperation in crop production, animal husbandry, agricultural education, specialist training, land consolidation, and other fields.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister Majnun Mammadov paid a visit to North Macedonia.

During the meetings held in North Macedonia, the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture were discussed.

News.Az