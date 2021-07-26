Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders: presidential aide

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders: presidential aide

The issue of opening land borders is not being discussed, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov. 

He made the remarks Monday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. 

"Presently, the opening of borders is not envisaged," Movsumov added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      