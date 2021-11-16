Azerbaijan not planning to toughen quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no plans to toughen the coronavirus-related quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Health - Acting Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Musayev said the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers hasn’t received applications to impose restrictions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the introduction of restrictions isn’t planned yet, because the situation with the coronavirus is under control.

“Currently, no additional measures are envisaged,” the acting minister added.

News.Az