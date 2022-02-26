Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for Khojaly victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

A moment of silence was observed for the victims of the Khojaly genocide today at 17:00 local time across Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The traffic movement was halted for a minute. The national flags at cities, towns, districts and villages, as well as diplomatic missions in foreign countries were lowered.

Thousands of Baku residents have been visiting the Khojaly memorial in the Khatai district since the early hours of Saturday to pay tribute to victims of the tragedy.

Commemorative events are held across Azerbaijan.

30 years ago, in the early hours of February 26, 1992, the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region of the country was brutally attacked by the Armenian armed forces, resulting in the massacre of some 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elders. This remains the largest war crime in the South Caucasus in the second part of the 20th century.

News.Az