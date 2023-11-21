Azerbaijan, OECD sign convention on taxation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a convention in the field of taxation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Within our meeting with representatives from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, we formalized our commitment to international tax cooperation by signing the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. This convention, supported by over 100 countries, underscores our dedication to global efforts in preventing tax evasion. We also engaged in discussions to explore the future prospects of bilateral cooperation and potential directions for partnership,” Minister Jabbarov said.

The OECD collaborates with governments and citizens to develop evidence-based worldwide standards and solutions to a variety of social, economic, and environmental issues.

News.Az