Azerbaijan offers to teach Internet safety rules in schools

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has offered to include online safety aspects of children and teenagers in school programs.

He was speaking Feb. 6 at a conference organized in Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University on the occasion of Safer Internet Day.

He noted that protecting children from the negative impact of the Internet is an important problem, and the educational measures taken in this sphere are of particular importance.

“In order to protect children from harmful information, the relevant article was included in the Law on the Rights of the Child, and the relevant amendments were also made to the Law on Telecommunications,” he said.

In accordance with these amendments, telecommunications operators based on the appeals of users must ensure them secure Internet access, said Valizade.

From this point of view, “safe Internet” service was launched by Aztelekom and Baktelecom, the national telecommunication operators, making it possible for each user to restrict access to certain websites, he added.

Filtering unwanted internet content will make it possible to protect children from the influence of undesirable websites by restricting access to certain digital content (web pages containing information for adults, gambling, profanity, promotion of violence, etc.).

