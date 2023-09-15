Azerbaijan, OIC discuss prospects for cooperation in cultural sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova has met with Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Tariq Ali Bakheet to discuss the prospects for cooperation, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the high level of relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan in the area of culture, and exchanged views on ways and means to promote and enhance collaboration.

The parties discussed the ways forward to organize different cultural programs and activities in Azerbaijan, including the next OIC Cultural Festival, which will be an important stage in the development of relations.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az