Azerbaijan, Oman FMs meet in Muscat, pledge deeper cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, in Muscat on Wednesday to explore new avenues for cooperation across economic, trade, humanitarian, and cultural fields.

During the meeting, the two ministers stressed that sustained high-level dialogue and reciprocal visits are essential for deepening the Azerbaijan–Oman partnership, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They described the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Muscat as a key milestone that will serve as a strong new driver for bilateral ties. Bayramov and Al Busaidi also praised the countries’ constructive cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The discussions also underscored the importance of close coordination ahead of major international events to be hosted by Azerbaijan in 2026, including the OIC Summit and the World Urban Forum.

News.Az