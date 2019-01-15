Azerbaijan opens trading house in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to AzerTag, Azerbaijan’s trading house has opened in Dubai, the UAE.

Created by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the trading house supports the promotion of Azerbaijani goods under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in Dubai, and engage in marketing research, participation in exhibitions and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, the UAE officials and businessmen attended the opening ceremony of the trading house.

Participants in the event viewed the trading house and exhibition of the Azerbaijani goods.

Azerbaijan opened its first trading house in Minsk in 2017.

Azerbaijan has trading houses in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland, and China.

