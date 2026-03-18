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Norwegian Air adds 120 flights after SAS cancellations

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Norwegian Air adds 120 flights after SAS cancellations
Photo: Reuters

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA announced it will operate 120 additional flights across the Nordic region from March 25 to April 12, responding to rising demand following cancellations by rival SAS.

SAS recently cut flights citing soaring jet fuel costs linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The surge in fuel prices has triggered global airline warnings about increased operating costs, higher fares, and potential route reductions.

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Norwegian Air’s move aims to capture passenger demand displaced by SAS cancellations, highlighting competitive shifts in the Nordic aviation market amid geopolitical uncertainty.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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