Azerbaijan orders C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft from Italy

The commercial collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan has been strengthened with the signing of the contract for the supply of the C-27J Spartan, News.az reports.

According to the Leonardo company, Azerbaijani delegation was in Italy for the contract signing in the presence of representatives of the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

"Initially linked to the energy sectors, the collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan is now also extended to defence industry products thanks to the valuable contribution provided by the Italian Ministry of Defense working group. The programme for the purchase of the C-27J from Leonardo, a tactical transport aircraft with many years of proven experience in the most challenging operational scenarios, was finalized through a technical round table between the Italian Ministry of Defense and its Azeri counterpart. The agreement is part of the extensive modernisation programme of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which are increasingly looking to the products of Italian industry," noted the company.

Deployed in the most challenging geographic, environmental and operating conditions, Leonardo’s C-27J Spartan is an aircraft capable of executing a vast range of defence and civil protection missions.

Extensive experience gained in operations with different air forces worldwide makes it the ideal aircraft for military transport missions, airdrops of paratroopers and materials, ‘last mile’ tactical troop support, special forces operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

News.Az