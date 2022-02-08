Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States mull development of co-op

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

The sides discussed the development of cooperation within the organization and the implementation of decisions taken during the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

