Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States mull development of co-op
- 08 Feb 2022 20:15
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 170315
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-organization-of-turkic-states-mull-development-of-co-op Copied
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.
The sides discussed the development of cooperation within the organization and the implementation of decisions taken during the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.
News.Az