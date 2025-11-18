Azerbaijan, Pakistan agree to boost cooperation in ICT sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have struck a deal to establish a working group to expand the regulatory and legal framework in the field of information and communication technology and to implement joint projects in the sector, News.Az reports.

The agreement was reached following a meeting in Baku on Tuesday between Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

During the meeting, Nabiyev provided his Pakistani counterpart with insights into innovations implemented in the field of digital development in Azerbaijan.

