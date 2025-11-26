Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss trade and investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, according to the Pakistani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s proposal to establish a joint, parity-based investment company with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The prime minister also called on the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to take advantage of favourable investment opportunities in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. Sharif additionally praised Azerbaijan’s role in developing the Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

He welcomed Azerbaijan’s strategic interest in the White Oil Pipeline project, which aims to reshape regional energy dynamics and strengthen connectivity in key markets.

Jabbarov, in turn, highlighted investment and cooperation opportunities in the oil and mineral resources sectors, dairy livestock farming, and infrastructure. He stressed the importance of finalising the Roadmap on cooperation in trade, economy, industry, and investment for 2025–2028.

“Following the meeting, the sides agreed to intensify efforts to diversify economic exchanges in areas such as defence, energy, infrastructure, livestock farming, the hotel business, and information technology,” the Pakistani Cabinet said in a report.

News.Az