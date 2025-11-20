Azerbaijani economy minister holds talks in Israel on expanding ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has begun a working visit to Israel aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During a meeting with Israel’s Minister of Finance and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Intergovernmental Commission Zeev Elkin, the sides exchanged views on the Commission’s activities, prospects for enhancing economic ties, and ways to fully realise existing business partnership potential, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In talks with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the sides hailed the deepening of bilateral relations, including expanding economic and trade cooperation. They discussed opportunities for new joint projects of strategic significance for both countries and the wider region.

The meeting also underscored Azerbaijan’s favourable geo-economic position and its growing transit potential in global trade.

