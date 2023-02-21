Azerbaijan, Pakistan exchange opinions on development of energy co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, News.az reports.

According to the tweet, Shahbazov discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan energy cooperation with fraternal Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Board of Investment&Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood.

A ministerial delegation from Pakistan has been paying a visit to Baku since February 18, 2023. The visit will last until February 23.

Pakistan is negotiating with Azerbaijan on the import of petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) on credit, the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at affordable prices.

News.Az