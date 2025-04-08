Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull diversifying business partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with National Coordinator of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council, Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad.

During the meeting, the parties explored prospects for diversifying the business partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“During our visit to Pakistan, we held a meeting with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, National Coordinator of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

“We exchanged views on diversifying the business partnership between our countries, strengthening ties between our business communities, implementing new investment projects in energy, infrastructure, mining and other sectors, as well as exploring opportunities to increase bilateral investments,” the minister wrote.

