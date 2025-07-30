Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker meets counterparts in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held meetings with the heads of parliaments from various countries during her working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, on July 30.

During the meeting with Verona Murphy, Speaker of the Parliament of Ireland, the sides underscored the importance of the parliamentary diplomacy and the international activity of the parliaments. They also pointed out the significance of enhancing interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Ireland, and developing the mutual collaboration between the interparliamentary friendship groups, News.Az reports.

The meeting with Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, hailed the high-level relations between the two countries and emphasized the existing mutual support between Azerbaijan and Moldova in international organizations. Touching upon the interparlimentary ties, the officials stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and the activity of interparliamentary friendship groups in furthering these ties.

The meetings with Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of Majlis of Kazakhstan, and Adama Bictogo, President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire, saw discussions on the interparliamentary relations.

News.Az