Natig Mammadli: Azerbaijani media should promote global peace

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Azerbaijan’s media should play a stronger role in promoting peace around the world, according to a senior official from the country’s media development authority.

Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, made the remarks during a roundtable titled “President Ilham Aliyev’s Peace Strategy is a Guarantee of Stability,” organized by the agency, News.Az reports.

He said global developments show that peace and peaceful coexistence are among the most urgent needs of today’s world. According to him, President Ilham Aliyev has consistently delivered messages of peace, including during a recent visit to Zangilan, where he spoke directly to residents and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to regional stability.

Mammadli noted that the President has described Azerbaijan as a country contributing to the creation of a peace model in the region, and said such messages are widely followed by both the public and the media.

He also emphasized that the media has an important responsibility in supporting peace initiatives. In his view, Azerbaijani media should actively promote peace on a global scale, and this mission aligns with the core principles of media ethics.

“The Azerbaijani media should be a promoter of peace in the world. This responsibility fully corresponds to the principles of media ethics,” he said.

News.Az