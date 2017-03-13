Azerbaijan: Partaking in Ukrainian investment agro-projects promising

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan considers it promising to partake in agriculture investment projects in Ukraine, said Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He was addressing a meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Kutovyi in Kiev, Trend reports.

Mustafayev expressed the Azerbaijani side’s interest in increasing trade turnover with Ukraine, says a message on the Ukrainian government’s website.

This includes imports of sunflower oil, grains, soya, corn, meat, chocolate from Ukraine and export of vegetables, hazelnuts, wine, tea and other products to the country, he said.

Taras Kutovyi, in turn, said systematic development of mutually beneficial trade and economic relations in agriculture and increase in turnover are of great importance to Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

"Ukraine is a powerful player in the system of global food security. Agro-industrial complex of our country is increasing not only production, but also exports of products. I believe there are all the prerequisites for the growth of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan trade turnover," Kutovyi said.

He added that products of the Ukrainian farmers are getting increasingly popular in foreign markets and this indicates their high quality and competitiveness.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $334.18 million in 2016, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

News.Az

News.Az