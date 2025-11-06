Azerbaijan participates in 43rd session of UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has attended the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The deputy minister took part in the vote for the election of the organization’s new Director-General on November 6, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As a result of the election, Khaled El-Enany of the Arab Republic of Egypt was elected UNESCO’s new Director-General by a majority vote.

During his visit, Elnur Mammadov held meetings with the new Chair of the General Conference, Khondker Mohammad Talha, and the Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board, Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe.

During the meetings, the parties discussed Azerbaijan’s active role in the activities of UNESCO’s governing bodies, its significant contributions to the organization, and prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az