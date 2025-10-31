Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to multilateralism, cultural dialogue at UNESCO conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has underscored his country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, cultural preservation, and inclusive education, emphasizing that Baku’s partnership with UNESCO is grounded in shared values.

Speaking at the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday, Bayramov highlighted the successful implementation of the Azerbaijan–UNESCO Trust Fund, established under the 2013 Framework Agreement. The fund supports initiatives in girls’ education, gender equality, literacy, and heritage protection worldwide, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry..

The minister also noted Azerbaijan’s leadership in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue through the Baku Process and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, both endorsed by UNESCO’s Executive Board. These initiatives, he said, play a key role in fostering global understanding and peace.

On cultural heritage, Bayramov addressed the large-scale destruction of Azerbaijani monuments during years of occupation and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to rebuilding and preserving these sites as part of ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

He further highlighted Azerbaijan’s focus on education and youth empowerment, including the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant, which provides 500 scholarships for students from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and Small Island Developing States.

Bayramov also reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s collaboration with UNESCO in emerging fields such as open science, artificial intelligence, and science diplomacy, promoting ethical innovation and equitable access to knowledge.

Expressing gratitude to Uzbekistan for its hospitality and excellent organization of the session, Bayramov noted that the 80th anniversaries of the UN Charter and UNESCO Constitution serve as a reminder of the enduring importance of peace, solidarity, and cooperation among nations.

Concluding his address, the minister stressed that UNESCO remains an essential platform for fostering mutual understanding and cooperation, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to "building bridges across cultures and generations so that no nation or community is left behind."

News.Az